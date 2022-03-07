Chelsea Freeman and Kelli Stevens, waitstaff at F.M. Don's, were into the Mardi Gras spirit, as they worked with over 75 guests who attended the 7th Annual "Mardi Gras on Marion" Shrimp and Crawfsih Boil, held at F.M. Don's, to benefit the Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County.
Over 75 guests enjoyed the shrimp, crawfish, corn on the cob, sausage and potatoes at the 7th Annual "Mardi Gras on Maron" Shrimp and Crawfish Boil, held at F.M. Don's, to benefit the Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County.
Debbie-Amaral-Chow adjusts the silent auction items in preparation for the 7th Annual "Mardi Gras on Marion" Shrimp and Crawfish Boil, sponsored by the Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Teresa Desguin, vice president and board member, and Debbie Amaral-Chow at the 7th Annual "Madri Gras on Marion" Shrimp and Crawfish Boil to raise funds for Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Svend Hansen says cheers as he supports the 7th Annual "Mardi Gras on Marion" Shrimp and Crawfish Boil raising funds for Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Frank Desguin and Teresa Desguin prepare for great food and good times at the 7th Annual "Mardi Gras on Maron" Shrimp and Crawfish Boil to benefit the Meals on Wheels program of Charlotte County.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Ralph Bino adds crawfish, shrimp, sausage and corn on the cob to his plate.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Mike Savard and Cassandra Savard
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Dr. Andre' Williams, Marie Williams and Brittni McIvor
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Tania Hood, Shari Smith and Geri Vice displayed their winning silent auction items. County.
Over 75 supporters of Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County enjoyed shrimp, crawfish, corn on the cob, potatoes and sausage, prepared by Chef Keith, at the 7th Annual "Mardi Gras on Marion" held at F.M Don's, Punta Gorda. The 7th Annual "Mardi Gras on Marion" Shrimp and Crawfish Boil was held to benefit the Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County meals distribution program. Each day over 150 meals are cooked, packaged and delivered to seniors throughout Charlotte County. For more information, visit mowofcc.org
