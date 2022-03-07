Over 75 supporters of Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County enjoyed shrimp, crawfish, corn on the cob, potatoes and sausage, prepared by Chef Keith, at the 7th Annual "Mardi Gras on Marion" held at F.M Don's, Punta Gorda. The 7th Annual "Mardi Gras on Marion" Shrimp and Crawfish Boil was held to benefit the Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County meals distribution program. Each day over 150 meals are cooked, packaged and delivered to seniors throughout Charlotte County. For more information, visit mowofcc.org

