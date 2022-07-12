More than 250 guests, including Kiwanis Club members from throughout Southwest Florida, attended the “Merry Grinchmas In July Reverse Raffle.”

It was sponsored by the Punta Gorda Kiwanis After Hours Club to help raise funds to purchase books for “Lizzy The Literacy Bus.”

Michael Riley and The Boogiemen supplied the evening’s entertainment and guests enjoyed a catered pasta dinner buffet from Carrabba's.

"Lizzy" has provided more than 5,000 books to kids in its first year on the road from June of last year to June of this year,” said Lynn Dorler, Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County executive director. 

The four finalists in the Reverse Raffle drawing divided the $10,000 grand prize.

