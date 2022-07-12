TEAM GRINCH volunteers, from the Punta Gorda Kiwanis After Hours Club, helped raise funds for “Lizzy The Literacy Bus” at the “Merry Grinchmas In July Reverse Rally” held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds.
The Grinch, pictured with Melissa Sweeney, made a special appearance at the “Merry Grinchmas In July Reverse Raffle,” sponsored by the Punta Gorda Kiwanis After Hours Club to help raise funds to purchase books for “Lizzy The Literacy Bus.”
James Vernon, third from right, was a winner of $2,500, from the $10,000 cash drawing, in the “Merry Grinchmas In July Reverse Raffle” sponsored by the Punta Gorda Kiwanis After Hours Club to help raise funds to purchase books for “Lizzy The Literacy Bus.” James was with the Team Grinch club members, who represented the other three winners not present.
Merry Grinchmas organizer Marion Taylor, Michael Riley and Michelle Collett
Michael Riley, Michelle Collett, Patti Guinta and Ken Guinta
Don McElhaney purchases 50/50 raffle tickets from Marsha Petersen and Keara Able to help support the Punta Gorda Kiwanis After Hours Club and supply age-appropriate books for “Lizzy, The Book Bus.”
Douglas Tucker, a “Team Grinch” member, helped raise funds with the Buffalo Trace squares.
Kera Able, Carrie Fowler, Lena Jones and Marsha Petersen
Tyler Skaathun and Linda Martin
Marian Taylor and Haley Gordon, Northside Naples Kiwanis Club member.
Roberta O’Connell and Dawn Marx take a moment to bid on several items in the silent auction to help raise funds for “Lizzy The Literacy Bus,” hosted by the Punta Gorda Kiwanis After Hours Club.
Avriana Frey placed the losing numbers as they were pulled on the Reverse Raffle Board.
More than 250 guests, including Kiwanis Club members from throughout Southwest Florida, attended the “Merry Grinchmas In July Reverse Raffle.”
It was sponsored by the Punta Gorda Kiwanis After Hours Club to help raise funds to purchase books for “Lizzy The Literacy Bus.”
Michael Riley and The Boogiemen supplied the evening’s entertainment and guests enjoyed a catered pasta dinner buffet from Carrabba's.
"Lizzy" has provided more than 5,000 books to kids in its first year on the road from June of last year to June of this year,” said Lynn Dorler, Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County executive director.
The four finalists in the Reverse Raffle drawing divided the $10,000 grand prize.
