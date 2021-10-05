Paul Hibner stands by his mother at the event in her honor: the Marilyn Smith-Mooney Distinguished Civilian Award Dinner, hosted by the Military Heritage Museum. Smith-Mooney received the museum's first-ever Distinguished Civilian Award on Saturday at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda. Smith-Mooney led the Military Heritage Museum as its first president, in addition to serving five terms on the Punta Gorda City Council and being Punta Gorda's first female mayor.
Marilyn Smith-Mooney receives the Director Emeritus award from Lynne Matthews, vice president, and Rex Koch, president of the Military Heritage Museum Board of Directors during a dinner Saturday in Smith-Mooney's honor at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda.
State Rep. Michael Grant and Marilyn Smith-Mooney pose for a photo Saturday at the Military Heritage Museum's dinner in Smith-Mooney's honor at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda. Smith-Mooney received the museum's Distinguished Civilian Award.
More than 120 friends and guests were in attendance at the Bayfront Center to see Marilyn Smith-Mooney receive the Military Heritage Museum's first Distinguished Civilian Award. The restaurants catering the event were among Smith-Mooney's favorite places to frequent with her late husband, Jack: F.M. Don’s, Hurricane Charley’s, Laishley Crab House and River City Grill.
Jeff Sherwin, chief museum guide at the Military Heritage Museum, shares special words of “thanks” for Marilyn Smith-Mooney during the Marilyn Smith-Mooney Distinguished Civilian Award Dinner in Punta Gorda.
Gary Butler, executive director of the Military Heritage Museum, welcomes friends and guests to the Marilyn Smith-Mooney Distinguished Civilian Award Dinner on Saturday at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda.
Paul Hibner stands by his mother at the event in her honor: the Marilyn Smith-Mooney Distinguished Civilian Award Dinner, hosted by the Military Heritage Museum. Smith-Mooney received the museum's first-ever Distinguished Civilian Award on Saturday at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda. Smith-Mooney led the Military Heritage Museum as its first president, in addition to serving five terms on the Punta Gorda City Council and being Punta Gorda's first female mayor.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Marilyn Smith-Mooney receives the Director Emeritus award from Lynne Matthews, vice president, and Rex Koch, president of the Military Heritage Museum Board of Directors during a dinner Saturday in Smith-Mooney's honor at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
State Rep. Michael Grant and Marilyn Smith-Mooney pose for a photo Saturday at the Military Heritage Museum's dinner in Smith-Mooney's honor at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda. Smith-Mooney received the museum's Distinguished Civilian Award.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
More than 120 friends and guests were in attendance at the Bayfront Center to see Marilyn Smith-Mooney receive the Military Heritage Museum's first Distinguished Civilian Award. The restaurants catering the event were among Smith-Mooney's favorite places to frequent with her late husband, Jack: F.M. Don’s, Hurricane Charley’s, Laishley Crab House and River City Grill.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jeff Sherwin, chief museum guide at the Military Heritage Museum, shares special words of “thanks” for Marilyn Smith-Mooney during the Marilyn Smith-Mooney Distinguished Civilian Award Dinner in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Kim Lovejoy Ross, the first executive director of the Military Heritage Museum, shares insights about working with Marilyn Smith-Mooney, during the early days of the museum's existence.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Charles Anthony Mattingly Jr., a Military Heritage Museum History Camp attendee, led the guests in the Pledge of Allegiance and posed for a photo with the honoree: Marilyn Smith-Mooney.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Gary Butler, executive director of the Military Heritage Museum, welcomes friends and guests to the Marilyn Smith-Mooney Distinguished Civilian Award Dinner on Saturday at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Marilyn Smith-Mooney receives the “Super Woman” cape during the dinner held in her honor Saturday. Smith-Mooney received the Military Heritage Museum's first-ever Distinguished Civilian Award.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Marilyn Smith-Mooney is the first recipient of the Distinguished Civilian Award from the Military Heritage Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.