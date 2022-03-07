Over 5,000 people attended the 14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda Sunday at Laishley Park, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary. The event featured food selections from over 23 participating Charlotte County restaurants. Judges' Choice winners were 1st Place, Tamiami Tavern; 2nd Place, Dean's & Hurricane Charlie's; 3rd Place, Milky Whey; and Honorable Mention, Misaki Sushi. Entertainment was provided by The Boogiemen. Net proceeds will go to a wide variety of nonprofit projects, such as The Homeless Coalition, Valerie's House and special projects of the Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation.

