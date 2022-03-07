Over 5,000 attended the 14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary, at Laishley Park to hear the music of The BoogieMen and enjoy the great weather and food selections from over 23 participating Charlotte County restaurants.
The Judges' Choice Best of the 14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary. 1st Place, "Tamiami Tavern," Ryan Spalding; "Dean's South of the Border and Hurricane Charlies," Gene Cooley; 3rd Place "Milky Whey," AO Hileman and "Misais Sushi," Xuegin Li.
Emcee Bob White, executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, welcomed over 5,000 people to the 14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda Sunday, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary at Laishley Park.
Publix employees from store 266 and 792 offered a wide variety of complimentary selections to hundreds of guests at the 14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary at Laishley Park.
The Charlotte High School Silver Swing Jazz Band, under the direction of Tommy Bunnens, performed a wide variety of jazz classics at the 14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary at Laishley Park.
Nysha Barkley, staff member at the Tamiami Tavern booth, hands Sandy Linendoll a "Beef on Weck" specialty sandwich. Tamiami Tavern won 1st Place in the Judges' Choice Awards at the 14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary.
Hundreds lined the sidewalks to enter the 14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary, held at Laishley Park.
Joleen Drew and Char Damery receive wrist bands from Alyson Burch, a Punta Gorda Rotary member.
Dean's South of the Border & Hurricane Charlies, which placed second in the "Judges' Choice Awards" at the 14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda, offered a wide variety of menu selections.
Kenny O'Keefe receives his drink tickets from Cheryl Voght and Rick Voght at the 14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary at Laishley Park.
Edward Roth, Magan Ginger, Darren Grafft and Karen Yen of the Metro Diner, one of over 23 restaurants that participated in the 14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda.
Linda Evans enjoyed an Italian beef press from Event Elements Caterers, one of over 23 restaurants at the 14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda, sponsored by Punta Gorda Rotary.
Jarelle Rockymmore, with the Charlotte High School "Silver Wing Jazz Band," performs on trombone.
Pam Gordon and Bill Gordon enjoy one of the food selections from one restaurants that participated in the 14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary.
Over 5,000 people attended the 14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda Sunday at Laishley Park, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary. The event featured food selections from over 23 participating Charlotte County restaurants. Judges' Choice winners were 1st Place, Tamiami Tavern; 2nd Place, Dean's & Hurricane Charlie's; 3rd Place, Milky Whey; and Honorable Mention, Misaki Sushi. Entertainment was provided by The Boogiemen. Net proceeds will go to a wide variety of nonprofit projects, such as The Homeless Coalition, Valerie's House and special projects of the Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation.
