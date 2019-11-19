PORT CHARLOTTE— Thirty-eight out of 53 dogs taken in by the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County (AWL) from a busted puppy mill in Tampa have found their forever homes.
The animals arrived by van Monday afternoon, brought in from Tampa by AWL staff and volunteers from the Pet Resource Center, which was granted custody of more than 300 dogs. Most of the dogs were adults over 7-years-old, purebred breeds ranging from poodles, Maltese, to Chinese Crested.
Many were scared, had never been seen by a vet or had a bath. Volunteers worked in an assembly-line fashion to ensure all animals saw the vet, had a bath, and got plenty of cuddles.
Having come from a puppy mill, many have never known love, until that very day.
The dogs became available for adoption Tuesday morning via a lottery system, that began at 9 a.m. However, interested adopters began lining up an hour early for the chance to put their name in the running to be the first to meet the dogs. The adoption fee for the animals was $220. Adoption fee for the smaller animals is higher, because they are in greater demand.
It was the first time AWL held a lottery for adoption, but did so because the dogs were all small and mostly purebred. These animals can often retail for hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars from a breeder. Sometimes shelters will raise the adoption fee to ensure the dogs won’t be resold at a profit. AWL did not.
After all the names for the lottery were called, the shelter opened to the general public.
Many of the dogs have just experienced standing on grass, and being held and loved for the first time in the last 24 hours, a shelter staff member told the potential adopters. She warned them that they may need to be patient with these dogs, as they learn a new way of life.
Jerry Olson and his wife Rose of Punta Gorda showed up at 8:15 a.m., after he convinced his wife they should get another dog.
“It was a little tough,” he said, “when the last one died, she said no more dogs.”
Rose has arthritis and said it would be hard for her to hold a larger dog.
“I told him if he wants a dog, he’s gotta take care of it,” she laughed.
Executive Director of AWL Karen Slomba said she wasn’t surprised to see a line of people waiting for the chance to adopt one of the dogs, because of how long the story has been in the media.
Before they opened the doors at 10 a.m., Slomba said, “I’m very excited, because it looks like the majority of these animals will go home by the end of the day.”
“Most animals have expensive dental and expensive orthopedic surgeries, so we’re asking people to donate to the medical fund,” Slomba said.
She added that anything above and beyond what they need will always go toward treating the other animals at the shelter.
Dawn Thurlow of Punta Gorda was one of the first six to meet the dogs.
She found her match almost immediately.
“She just did it when I picked her up,” Thurlow said, “She said ‘I’ve found my person.’”
The dog, yet to be named made herself comfortable in her new mother’s arms.
Thurlow has two dogs at home, but she had been wanting a black poodle for a while.
She pulled up a picture of her new dog’s sister on her phone to show her.
When it was time to fill out the paperwork, Thurlow couldn’t put the dog back in her cage.
“She’s not letting me go, she found me,” she said.
John Iredale of Punta Gorda thought he was getting a sign from God when he found the dog he wanted to adopt.
“This is kind of a God thing, his number is 1243, and that’s my birthday,” he said.
But a moment later, a staff member informed him that was the number for the other dog in the cage.
“Right number, wrong dog,” he laughed.
When it was time for him to fill out the paperwork to make the adoption official, a shelter staff member took the dog to place him back in the cage. The dog stretched his paws out, as if to reach for Iredale, almost as if she knew she would soon be home.
11 dogs, including four who were in medical, and unavailable for adoption Tuesday are still available from this particular case, in addition to the other residents at AWL.
“I was so thrilled to see our community come out to rescue these animals,” said Slomba, “Most of which were seniors or had dental issues, and were frightened, it’s very heartwarming,” she added.
AWL is located at 3519 Drance Street in Port Charlotte. 941-625-6720.
