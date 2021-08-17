Barbara Ricciardi and Les Shaw, volunteers at the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, with executive director Lauri Caron at the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary fundraiser at the Twisted Fork restaurant in Port Charlotte.
Don Bonzi and Haydee Pomar of the City of Angelz on the Back Porch stage for the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary fundraiser Saturday at the Twisted Fork restaurant in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Tony Huffer was a featured soloist for the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary fundraiser at the Twisted Fork restaurant in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Tony Huffer and Michael P. Haymans take a moment to chat backstage at the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary fundraiser.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Barbara Ricciardi and Les Shaw, volunteers at the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, with executive director Lauri Caron at the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary fundraiser at the Twisted Fork restaurant in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Debbie Vieta purchases tickets for the raffle drawing from Ella Guedouar, a volunteer at the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jackie Krohn, Ella Guedouar and CJ Metcalf, volunteers at the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, assist during the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary fundraiser.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Eric, Zoee and Jennifer Swanson, Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary volunteers.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Backstage at the Twisted Fork: City of Angelz' Haydee Pomar, Don Bonzi and Marc Lanciaux.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary staff pull winning tickets for the raffles at the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary fundraiser at the Twisted Fork.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Michael P. Haymans performs at the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary fundraiser.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Michael P. Haymans and The Hibiscus Band performing on the Back Porch stage at the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary fundraiser at the Twisted Fork restaurant Saturday in Port Charlotte.
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary held a fundraiser Saturday at the Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte, featuring live music and raffles. The sanctuary has been closed to visitors due to the pandemic. For more information on donating to the sanctuary, visit octagonwildlife.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.