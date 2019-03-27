Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary held its annual Community Appreciation Day on Sunday. About 2,000 people arrived to tour the sanctuary, and watch as the animals opened gifts of food and treats. The sanctuary, located at 41660 Horseshoe Road, is home to exotic animals that have been abandoned, abused, or otherwise illegally obtained. Octagon receives no federal funding and depends solely on donations to meet over $8,000 of monthly operating costs. Special thanks to volunteer Sandy O’Grady for providing access to the animals for this report. For more information or to donate, visit www.octagonwildlife.org or call 239-543-1130.
