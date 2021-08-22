Peace River Wildlife Center volunteers Linda Platt, with Orion, and Sue Gilleo, holding Luna, at the free photo booth at the Peace River Wildlife Center’s Fur, Feathers & Food” fundraiser, held Saturday at Ponce DeLeon Park in Punta Gorda.
Aja Owen, with Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium, holds Fred, a 3-year-old alligator, as Amber and Autumn Papol pet him at the Peace River Wildlife Center’s “Fur, Feathers & Food” fundraiser, Saturday at Ponce DeLeon Park in Punta Gorda. Fred will grow to be 8 to 12 feet long and weigh over 800 pounds. See more photos on 8C.
Chase Gorman and Amy Brown pet Wilma, a baby alligator held by Aja Owen, from the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium, during the Peace River Wildlife Center’s “Fur, Feathers & Food” fundraiser. Wilma will grow to be 8 to 12 feet long and weigh over 800 pounds.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Jerry Jones, Peace River Wildlife Center board member, gets ready to be dunked in the dunk tank during the Peace River Wildlife Center’s “Fur, Feathers & Food” fundraiser.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Jerry Jones, Peace River Wildlife Center board member, is dunked by a lucky throw.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
STEVE LINEBERRY
Steve Weidmeyer and Jerry Platt offer refreshments to Julie Soleil and Audrey Jewell at the Peace River Wildlife Center’s “Fur, Feathers & Food” fundraiser.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Jerry Jones, Peace River Wildlife Center board member, shares a moment with Aiko Dillon, who dunked Jerry in the dunk tank the Peace River Wildlife Center’s “Fur, Feathers & Food” fundraiser.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Sue Gilleo, volunteer at the Peace River Wildlife Center, shares Luna the owl with Chloe Cull and Jim Cull.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Adeline Seekwood with Luna the owl and Peace River Wildlife Center volunteer Sue Gilleo.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Nanette Leonard anticipates being dunked in the dunk tank during the Peace River Wildlife “Fur, Feathers & Food” fundraiser.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Aja Owen, with the Calusa Nature Park & Planetarium, shares “Hector” the snake, with visitors.
The Peace River Wildlife Center held a “Fur, Feathers & Food” fundraiser Saturday at Ponce DeLeon Park in Punta Gorda. On display were some of the center's animal ambassadors — Luna, the leucistic screech owl, and Bella, the great horned owl — as well a reptiles from the Calusa Nature Center in Fort Myers.
