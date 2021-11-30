The Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk was held at the Florida SouthWestern State College campus on Thanksgiving with more than 800 runners and walkers participants.

Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity raises funds to help build affordable housing for qualified families.

Since 1987, more than 500 families have been served with new housing in Charlotte County.

