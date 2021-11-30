Registration volunteers Krystal Vaughn, Abigail Kirshy, Sushila Cherian and Russell Kirshy hand out registration packets to more than 800 runners and walkers for the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
“Trot Squad” team members Kyler Bush, Nicole Delozier, Karen Delozier, Natalie Delozier, and Jeff Delozier pose for a team photo after running in the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
Runners leave the start line at 5K Run/Walk on Thanksgiving morning for the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Jeanne Zwicker adjusts the runner’s bib on Meghan Zwicker in preparation for the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Ruth Thompson and Kathy Mays were first-time walkers for the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot.
STEVE LINEBERRY
STEVE LINEBERRY
Kim Amontree and Adrea Nejad, 5K Run/Walk director, pose before leaving for the start line at the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Amanda Eisner and Heather Sawdey take a selfie photo at the finish line.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Marti Stetter, race starter, gives instructions to more than 800 runners and walkers at the beginning of the start line for Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Hanna Martin cheers on her friends running in the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Jeff Richardson and Christina Richardson wait at the start line for the 5K Run/ Walk to begin at the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
The Kennedy, Walker, and Kuykendall families celebrate Thanksgiving at the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Karen Parnell and Becca Parnell get ready to run the 5K for the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Kim Amontree gets ready to escort the over 800 runners/walkers around the route along with the FGCSU campus for the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Runners of all ages participated in the 23rd Annual Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Runners on the 5K Run/Walk ran throughout the campus of Florida Southwestern State College.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Brittland Hughes (1st), Kelly Shaughnessy (2nd), Emily Ann Thompson (3rd), and Nicole Delozier (4th) were the top female finishers at the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Tyler Fisher (1st), Tyler Wadsworth (2nd), Chris Daniele (3rd), and Kyler Bush were the top male finishers at the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
M.J. Bellino hands a finisher’s medal to Kinley Swartz at the finish line.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Finished race participants cheer on a young runner as he heads to the finish line at the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Marissa Maietta and Elle McKenzie with a photo op after finishing the 5K Run/Walk at the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Runners received high-energy snacks ad treats at the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
STEVE LINEBERRY
Ashley Troutman checks her time following her 5K run in the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Runners and walkers wait for the presentation of the medals at the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
