Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 presented Hemingway’s Havana Night and marked the 30th anniversary of the program in Charlotte County. According to the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the program, 775 people have gone through over the years, and more than $607,000 has been given away to local nonprofits, thanks to class projects. Hemingway’s Havana Night is the Class of 2019’s project to support literacy in Charlotte County. The event was held Saturday at the Charlotte Fairgrounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.