Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 presented Hemingway’s Havana Night and marked the 30th anniversary of the program in Charlotte County. According to the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the program, 775 people have gone through over the years, and more than $607,000 has been given away to local nonprofits, thanks to class projects. Hemingway’s Havana Night is the Class of 2019’s project to support literacy in Charlotte County. The event was held Saturday at the Charlotte Fairgrounds.

