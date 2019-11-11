Florence Paine, from North Port, attends the Veterans Day BBQ Monday at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. The event celebrates the service of veterans in the community, and was hosted by the nonprofit organization, Veteran Excursions to Sea, and Ingman Marine.
