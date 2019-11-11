Vietnam veteran Ron Melyan honors the flag during the ceremony involving the Vietnam Brotherhood and the Vietnam Veterans of America at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda. Melyan served in 1967-1968 and attended the Veterans Day event to honor the memory of 19 fellow Army soldiers lost in the battle of Lo Giang in 1968. Events to honor those who served in the military were hosted throughout the region. See the local section for more images and stories from Veterans Day.
