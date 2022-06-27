CDFC Michael Fraser, “CCSO Corrections Member of the Year,” Savanna Crouch, “CCSO Civilian Member of the Year,” Sheriff Bill Prummell, and Cpl. Nicholas Westlake, “CCSO Law Enforcement Member of the Year.”
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, Congressman Greg Steube and Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Davis.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jami Jones makes a bid at the silent auction table. Funds from the silent auction went to the “Do The Right Thing” program.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Congressman Greg Steube was the speaker at the 2022 Public Safety Appreciation Night, held at the Charlotte County Event and Conference Center.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Edward Leslie, “Charlie Sheu” Award Recipient.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Sgt. Megan Torres, Charlotte Corrections Institutional “Department of Corrections Officer of the Year,” and Derek Snider.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Shannon L. Doolity, Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney, with Assistant State Attorney Cynthia Rebhol-Rubin, recipient of the State Attorney’s Office “Service Award.”
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Sgt. James A. Harris presents the Florida Highway Patrol, Troop F, “Trooper of the Year” to Cpl. Matthew D. Sill.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Punta Gorda Interim Fire Chief Holden Gibbs and T.J. Smith, fire inspector and recipient of the Punta Gorda Fire Department Service Award.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Officer Jesse Richards, winner of Punta Gorda Police Department “Officer of the Year,” PGPD Chief Pam Davis, and Heather Shaegnessy, Punta Gorda Police Department “Civilian of the Year” Award winner.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jeremy Birchfield, officer specialist with the Florida Wildlife Commission, and recipient of the “Officer of the Year,” with Lt. Steven Stasko.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Cody Fouch, Charlotte County Firefighter and EMS Service Award recipient, and Charlotte County Fire Chief Jason Fair.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The 3rd Annual Public Safety Appreciation Night was held at the Charlotte County Event and Conference Center on Saturday, with over 600 members of the public safety community in attendance, along with family and friends. In addition to honoring members of each public safety agency, the evening benefited the Do the Right Thing of Charlotte County Inc., and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 29. Congressman Greg Steube was the special speaker.
