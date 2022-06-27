The 3rd Annual Public Safety Appreciation Night was held at the Charlotte County Event and Conference Center on Saturday, with over 600 members of the public safety community in attendance, along with family and friends. In addition to honoring members of each public safety agency, the evening benefited the Do the Right Thing of Charlotte County Inc., and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 29. Congressman Greg Steube was the special speaker.

