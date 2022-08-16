Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 leadership: (front row, from left) Helen Marcinkowski, Bill Gurnick, Diana Beanenderfer, Jim Sidbury, Eddie Edmonds; (second row, from left) Dave Casadei, Ambrose Yelovich, Tom Shoecraft, Exalted Ruler, Peter Vaphiades, Joe Campbell and Gary Frainer.
Thomas Shoecraft, Punta Gorda Elks exalted ruler, gives a description of what each color means in the American flag.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Monica Vallee, Cathy Sanders and Libbie Scherer
Angela Leedy, Monica Luna and Leann Burch
Over 240 new members were initiated into the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 Aug. 9 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
Chaplain Ambrose Yelovich begins the evening with prayer at the Punta Gorda Elks 2606 New Members Initiation.
Steve Bair, Renee’ Bair and Mary Marto take the oath as new members of Punta Gorda Elks.
Exalted Ruler Tom Shoecraft administers the oath to the new members.
The Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 initiated over 240 new members Aug. 9. The new member oath was given to the new members by first-year Exalted Ruler Tom Shoecraft. Located on the Peace River, the Punta Elks Lodge is the second-largest Elks Lodge in the country.
