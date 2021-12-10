Niklause Soucie has his fingerprints inked by Jeff Pollack, Punta Gorda Police Department volunteer, while his sister, Katarina Soucie, watches, for the child safety ID kits handed out to parents at the Punta Gorda Police & Fire Department “Family Fun Day.”
Roger Dressler, Punta Gorda Police Department volunteer, fits Gavin Denis for his free bike helmet given out at the Punta Gorda Police & Fire Department “Family Fun Day.”
STEVE LINEBERRY
STEVE LINEBERRY
Cpl. Joe Trufan shares details of the Punta Gorda police motorcycle with Rylan Boyles.
STEVE LINEBERRY
A Punta Gorda Fire Department firefighter helps Diana Deyeva with the fire hose.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Punta Gorda Police and Fire Department personnel provided free hot dogs and hamburgers at the Punta Gorda Police & Fire Department “Family Fun Day.”
STEVE LINEBERRY
Lt. Alex Davenport, Punta Gorda Fire Department, explained how a traffic cone is stored on a fire truck during the Punta Gorda Police & Fire Department “Family Fun Day.”
STEVE LINEBERRY
Adalynd Truett and Justin Truett enjoyed sitting on the antique Punta Gorda fire truck during the Punta Gorda Police & Fire Department “Family Fun Day.”
The Punta Gorda Police & Fire Department recently held its “Family Fun Day” at the Punta Gorda Safety Building. Families enjoyed games, snow cones, cotton candy, bounce houses, a dunk tank, child safety ID kits, free bike helmets, and free hamburgers and hotdogs.
