Punta Gorda rings in the holidays

Parking was hard to find but high-fives, hand shakes, and fist bumps were readily available as hundreds of people celebrated the holiday season and the lighting of the downtown Punta Gorda Christmas Tree at the corner of West Marion Avenue and Taylor Street.
From left, City Council Member Mark Kuharski, Vice Mayor Debby Carey, Mayor Lynne Matthews, and City Council Member Melissa Lockhart hit the switch to turn the Christmas tree lights on around 7:15 p.m. Friday night.
City Council Member Mark Kuharski (left to right), Vice Mayor Debby Carey, Mayor Lynne Matthews, and City Council Member Melissa Lockhart hit the switch to turn the Christmas tree lights on around 7:15 Friday night.
Families celebrate the holidays in downtown Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
The Punta Gorda community and more rang in the holidays Friday night in the downtown city marketplace.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
From left, City Council Member Mark Kuharski, Vice Mayor Debby Carey, Mayor Lynne Matthews, and City Council Member Melissa Lockhart hit the switch to turn the Christmas tree lights on around 7:15 p.m. Friday night.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Maddie Delong plays bass as part of The Rock Box of North Port Friday night in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
The Punta Gorda community and more rang in the holidays Friday night in the downtown city marketplace.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
City Council Member Mark Kuharski (left to right), Vice Mayor Debby Carey, Mayor Lynne Matthews, and City Council Member Melissa Lockhart hit the switch to turn the Christmas tree lights on around 7:15 Friday night.
PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda community rang in the holidays Friday night in the downtown City Marketplace.
Parking was hard to find but high-fives, handshakes, and fist bumps were readily available as hundreds of people celebrated the holiday season and the lighting of the downtown Punta Gorda Christmas Tree at the corner of West Marion Avenue and Taylor Street.
The countdown to light the tree began just shy of 7:15 p.m. with the Punta Gorda City Council members ready, but the party went longer into the night.
Multiple performers danced and sang throughout the night. Snow machines added a bit of winter to the holiday.
Entertainment included performances from local school choirs, the Florida Dance Workshop of Punta Gorda and The Rock Box from North Port.
For the adults, Marker 5, a high-energy classic rock band, performed into the evening.
Disney characters, bounce houses, food trucks and beverages were also part of the festivities.
The Tree Lighting celebration was put together by volunteer group called The Light Up The Night Committee. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Committee member Cathy Getz said they were excited to bring the “Light Up The Night” Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting celebration back to the city.
The tree-lighting event, entertainment and decorations along West Marion Avenue are all provided through donations from the local business community.
“We’ve had so many donations from the business community this year; it’s been absolutely amazing,” Getz said. “This is 100% supported by the business community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.