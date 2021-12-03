Offers go here

featured

Punta Gorda rings in the holidays

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda community rang in the holidays Friday night in the downtown City Marketplace.

Snow machines!

Parking was hard to find but high-fives, handshakes, and fist bumps were readily available as hundreds of people celebrated the holiday season and the lighting of the downtown Punta Gorda Christmas Tree at the corner of West Marion Avenue and Taylor Street. 

The Rock Box of North Port

Isabella Shambora (left) and Maddie Delong (right) from The Rock Box of North Port perform Friday night in Punta Gorda. 

The countdown to light the tree began just shy of 7:15 p.m. with the Punta Gorda City Council members ready, but the party went longer into the night.

Punta Gorda Council members and Santa ring in the holidays in the downtown City Marketplace. City Council Member Mark Kuharski (left to right), Vice Mayor Debby Carey, Mayor Lynne Matthews, and City Council Member Melissa Lockhart hit the switch to turn the Christmas tree lights on around 7:15 Friday night.

Multiple performers danced and sang throughout the night. Snow machines added a bit of winter to the holiday. 

Entertainment included performances from local school choirs, the Florida Dance Workshop of Punta Gorda and The Rock Box from North Port.

For the adults, Marker 5, a high-energy classic rock band, performed into the evening.

Disney characters, bounce houses, food trucks and beverages were also part of the festivities.

The Tree Lighting celebration was put together by volunteer group called The Light Up The Night Committee. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Committee member Cathy Getz said they were excited to bring the “Light Up The Night” Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting celebration back to the city.

The tree-lighting event, entertainment and decorations along West Marion Avenue are all provided through donations from the local business community.

“We’ve had so many donations from the business community this year; it’s been absolutely amazing,” Getz said. “This is 100% supported by the business community.”

Punta Gorda rings in the holidays

+8 
+8 
Families and friends celebrate
+8 
+8 
Punta Gorda holidays
+8 
+8 
Families and friends celebrate
+8 
+8 
Families and friends celebrate
+8 
+8 
Performers at downtown Christmas time

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

