The Charlotte County Republican Executive Committee held its annual Lincoln Day dinner and fundraiser June 12 at King’s Gate Golf Club in Port Charlotte. Headlining the event were U.S. Congressman Greg Steube and members of the Charlotte's legislative delegation, State Senators Ben Albritton and Joe Gruters and State Representative Mike Grant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.