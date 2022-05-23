Katherine Marks, representing Congressman Greg Steube; Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews; Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Davis; Charlotte County Commissioner Christopher Constance; and Resource Officer Joe Angelini were the special speakers at the 8th Annual DARE graduation ceremony.
Berkley Brantley, fifth-grade student at Sallie Jones Elementary School, welcomes families, friends, staff and parents to the 8th Annual DARE graduation ceremony.
Daren Taylor and Ashly Wester of The Boogemen sing “The Greatest Love of All” with DARE graduates Miguel Dotres and Arianna Keating.
DARE graduates perform a song.
Officer Joe Angelini with Berkley Brantley and student leader speaker Nathaniel Rott-Spangle.
PUNTA GORDA - The Sallie Jones Elementary School cafeteria was packed with families, friends, community leaders and school staff Monday for the eighth annual DARE graduation ceremony, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Police Department.
Under the direction of School Resource Officer Joe Angelini, more than 84 students graduated from the program.
The program aims to educate students about the dangers of drugs.
