PUNTA GORDA - The Sallie Jones Elementary School cafeteria was packed with families, friends, community leaders and school staff Monday for the eighth annual DARE graduation ceremony, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Police Department.

Under the direction of School Resource Officer Joe Angelini, more than 84 students graduated from the program.

The program aims to educate students about the dangers of drugs. 

