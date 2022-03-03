Nanette Leonard, founder and executive producer of the Punta Gorda Short Film Festival, with her 99-year-old mom, Adeline Seakwood. Seakwood worked as a production office coordinator in New York, working with stars like Cary Grant, Burt Reynolds, Christopher Reeve and Robert Redford.
Nanette Leonard, founder and executive producer of the Punta Gorda Short Film Festival, and Asbury Shorts USA director Doug LeClaire take a moment before the doors open for the 8th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival.
Sam Harris and Judi Harris, Punta Gorda Short Film Festival production support team members, are ready to check in film-goers at the 8th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Maura Matzko, Punta Gorda Short Film Festival production support team member, wraps a VIP wristband on a guest attending the VIP party for sponsors and guests.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Kelly Pomerville looks on as Brian Goetz receives a VIP wrist band from Maura Matzko for the VIP Party at the 8th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Guests enjoyed the complimentary wine at the 8th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival VIP Party.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Judy Lynch, Alexandra Revelas and Debbie DeHays
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Virginia McLewin and Gabriella Childs, Punta Gorda Short Film Festival Production Team members, display the evening's program.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Asbury Shorts USA Director Doug LeClaire and Aaron Burdge, technical director and projectionist, go over last-minute details.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Gabrielle Childs, a member of the Punta Gorda Short Film Festival Production Support Team, hands film goers a program.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
John Wright, president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and host for the 8th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
The 8th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival returned to the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center Wednesday, March 3. About a dozen award-winning short films were shown to a packed house. The 8th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival also celebrated the Asbury Shorts USA 40th Anniversary.
