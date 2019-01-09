Snowbirds - and everyone else - welcomed at craft show By SUE PAQUIN Photojournalist 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Gabriella Reynolds, 5, relaxes on an EZ Hang chair that was on display. SUN PHOTO BY SUE PAQUIN Peter Bombara, of Smart Creations, shows items to Steffi Molway and Mary Larue. SUN PHOTO BY SUE PAQUIN Terri Keeven checks out the painted signs. SUN PHOTO BY SUE PAQUIN Marina and Louie Deigle enjoy the art work at the craft show. SUN PHOTO BY SUE PAQUIN Marina and Louie Deigle were enjoying the art work at the craft show. SUN PHOTO BY SUE PAQUIN Donna and Steven Castrignano serve up some Italian Ice to Bill and Donna Putney. SUN PHOTO BY SUE PAQUIN Roy and Gina Varley look at some personalized rings from vendor David Austin. SUN PHOTOS BY SUE PAQUIN Anja and Stephen Panarelli enjoy the day with their daughter Joan, 4. SUN PHOTO BY SUE PAQUIN Many folks attend the craft fair over the weekend. SUN PHOTO BY SUE PAQUIN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save On Jan. 4-6, the 13th Annual SnowBird Festival and Arts and Crafts Show was held at the City Market Place in downtown Punta Gorda. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Dan's Fan City - Leesburg 1712 Citrus Blvd, Leesburg, FL 34748 352-326-9018 Website Skin Sanctuary 1801 Shreve St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-875-3096 Website Isabels & Annabels Mexican Restaurant 201 W. Marion Ave Suite 113, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-4086 Website Elks Lodge #2378 401 N Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-1404 Website Adorable Dogs 28540 Bermont Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 941-637-9888 Port Charlotte Dental Care 3441 Conway Blvd , Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-764-9555 Website Parrot Outreach Society 1205 Elizabeth St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-347-8876 Website Blue Dolphin Car Wash 2625 S McCall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-475-9274 Website Frantz EyeCare 12731 New Brittany Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907 239-418-0999 Website Mrs. Cleaning Up 941-204-8057 Website HD Maintenance & Handyman 941-726-7776 Fan Lady 354 3579 ACCESS RD, ENGLEWOOD, FL 34224 941-475-6901 Website Lemonbay Soap Co. 3502 N Access Rd #7, Englewood, FL 34224 941-460-6031 Website Florida Skin Center 13691 Metropolis Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33912 239-236-8322 Website Acu-Heal Medical Acupuncture 2400 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-629-2355 Website Panther Hollow Dental Lodge 19240 Quesada Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-743-7435 Website Acer Granite 18440 Paulson Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-624-5958 Website Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa 13435 S McCall Rd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 941-830-8344 Website Your Army logistics 941-456-2120 Find a local business Latest e-Edition Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. PRO Football
