Rodney Doucette (August 2022) and Heidi Kent (March 2022) show the calendar photos that they modeled for in the new 2022 “Hooray for SPS Hollywood” calendar featuring the residents of South Port Square.
Brian Hess, Executive Director, South Port Square, and Jill Sorenson, Senior Vice President, Life Care Services.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Gary B of “The Duotones” providing musical entertainment for the South Port Square residents at the 34th-anniversary celebration.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Karen McCarty and Bill McCarty
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Louise Rea, Lyle Rea, and Ruth Shaffer
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Vi Wight, South Port Square resident, checks out the food selection.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Kandy Buzinski, Louise Preister and Pat Courtney
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Rodney Doucette (August 2022) and Heidi Kent (March 2022) show the calendar photos that they modeled for in the new 2022 “Hooray for SPS Hollywood” calendar featuring the residents of South Port Square.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Nancy Doucette helps toast the 34th anniversary of South Port Square during the “Hooray for SPS Hollywood” 34th Anniversary Party.
South Port Square residents recently celebrated the 34th anniversary of the retirement community with a “Hooray for SPS Hollywood” theme that featured a 2022 Hollywood-themed calendar with photos of residents in each month, depicting a Hollywood movie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.