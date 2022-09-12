The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office competitive dive team included, standing from left, officers Josh Cote, Josh Lindsey, John Smith, Mark Henshaw, Sheriff Bill Prummell and on a knee from left, officers Mark VanDerwaag, Josh Bailey and Billy Prummell.
CCSO competitive dive team member Josh Lindsey unloads equipment from the CCSO dive trailer to begin preparations for the first First Responders Dive Team Challenge held at the lake at Florida Southwestern State College, Punta Gorda.
North Collier Fire/EMS diver Colton Rose begins preparations for the underwater navigation course at the First Responders Dive Team Challenge, held at the lake at Florida Southwestern State College in Punta Gorda.
Nine teams competed for the first-place trophy.
Members of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard began the day’s competition with a display of the colors and the national anthem.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team members prior to the start of the underwater navigation course.
Tina Averback and Matt Averback, of Charlotte County Fire/EMS, check out the leaderboard at the First Responders Dive Team Challenge on Saturday.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS Dive Team members following the team relay event.
PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office hosted its first First Responders Dive Team Challenge on Saturday at the lake at Florida Southwestern State College in Punta Gorda.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office dive team took first place, followed by the Charlotte County Fire & EMS dive team.
Nine first-responder teams, including Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, from throughout Southwest Florida competed in four events.
The challenges included a timed underwater navigation dive and a relay race with divers carrying a 40-pound cement bucket underwater across the lake. The competition was suspended after two events due to heavy thunderstorms.
Other participants included the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Southwest Region, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, North Collier Fire/EMS, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota Police Department and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
