The St. Patrick's Day celebration began at 9 a.m. at The Celtic Ray in downtown Punta Gorda. Irish music, the traditional corned beef and cabbage and Irish beer selections were on the agenda for hundreds celebrating throughout the day.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Piper Parker, Grace Colon and Maurya Hellaner celebrated Mayrya's birthday at the St. Patrick's Day celebration at The Celtic Ray in downtown Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
It was a sea of green on Marion Avenue at The Celtic Ray's 26th Anniversary for the celebration of St. Patrick's Day in downtown Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Dozens of vendors were available during the 26th Anniversary of The Celtic Ray's St. Partrick's Day celebration in downtown Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Zach Johnson, with "Clover's Revenge" was the first Irish music band to kick off the festivities.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
"Clover's Revenge" band members, Beau Wilberding, John Barron and Zach Johnson were the first Irish band in the lineup for The Celtic Ray's St Partick's Day celebration.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Laura Doyle was on the front lines with The Celtic Ray staff as they served a wide variety of beer selections.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Frank Ribel celebrated St. Patrick's Day at The Celtic Ray with a hefty supply of his favorite Irish beer.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Sue Thomas, Judy Andreasen and Kathy Meester were all smiles as they waited on their favorite Irish beer at The Celtic Ray's St. Patrick's Day celebration in downtown Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Hundreds celebrated with The Celtic Ray on St. Patrick's Day.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Stephanie O'Gara points to her favorite craft beer while celebrating St. Patrick's Day at The Celtic Ray.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Judy Norton and Gary Nye were in their Irish best as they celebrated St. Patrick's Day at the 26th anniversary of The Celtic Ray. See more photos on 4B.
The Celtic Ray's 26th annual celebration of St. Patrick's Day kicked off bright and early at 9 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day with hundreds in attendance. According to Max Doyle, co-owner of The Celtic Ray, the St. Patrick's Day celebration was bigger and better with a larger stage, larger vendor area, and an expected increase in attendance. By noon, dozens were in line for the traditional corned beef and cabbage and a wide choice of Irish and craft beer. Musical entertainment was scheduled throughout the day. Everyone was Irish at the St. Patrick's Day celebration at The Celtic Ray in downtown Punta Gorda.
