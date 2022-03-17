The Celtic Ray's 26th annual celebration of St. Patrick's Day kicked off bright and early at 9 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day with hundreds in attendance. According to Max Doyle, co-owner of The Celtic Ray, the St. Patrick's Day celebration was bigger and better with a larger stage, larger vendor area, and an expected increase in attendance. By noon, dozens were in line for the traditional corned beef and cabbage and a wide choice of Irish and craft beer. Musical entertainment was scheduled throughout the day. Everyone was Irish at the St. Patrick's Day celebration at The Celtic Ray in downtown Punta Gorda.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments