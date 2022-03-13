Mergie Kang, Cathy Cormier, Randy Ann Bechtel, Elaine Souliere, Gwen Bents, Marlene Oehlrich, Sylvia Kelsey and Jane Merriam pose at the 16th annual St. Vincent de Paul Fashion Show, sponsored by the Sacred Heart Conference, and held at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
Father Jerry Kaywell, Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish and Emcee for the 16th annual St. Vincent de Paul Fashion Show Live Auction with Tom McDonough and Sheila McDonough, highest bidders on the painting by Joe Fanelli. Kaywell donated this painting from his personal gallery for the fundraising program at the St. Vincent de Paul Fashion Show.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Mary Burns, one of the models to strut the runway.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Patti Linn and Elaine Lawell took advantage of the wide selection of fashions.
PUNTA GORDA - More than 500 women attended the 16th annual St. Vincent de Paul Fashion Show Thursday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, Punta Gorda.
Each of the tables was decorated by the table “hostess” and each was different. Themes included Christmas, Italy, Paris, the Titanic, a disco party, Mickey Mouse and more.
Guests partook in a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, a “basket” auction and a live auction emceed by father Jerry Kaywell.
There was also a luncheon, a chance to shop name-brand clothing donated by local residents; an array of lovely jewelry for sale and a kiosk of upscale purses. There was a sports shop that was filled with attire and equipment.
The St. Vincent de Paul Fashion Show is the largest one-day fundraiser for the Sacred Heart Conference — St. Vincent de Paul operation. There are four conferences in the Charlotte County area. Each provides food, clothing, housewares, furniture and financial assistance to local residents.
