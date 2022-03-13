PUNTA GORDA - More than 500 women attended the 16th annual St. Vincent de Paul Fashion Show Thursday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, Punta Gorda.

Each of the tables was decorated by the table “hostess” and each was different. Themes included Christmas, Italy, Paris, the Titanic, a disco party, Mickey Mouse and more.

Guests partook in a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, a “basket” auction and a live auction emceed by father Jerry Kaywell.

There was also a luncheon, a chance to shop name-brand clothing donated by local residents; an array of lovely jewelry for sale and a kiosk of upscale purses. There was a sports shop that was filled with attire and equipment.

The St. Vincent de Paul Fashion Show is the largest one-day fundraiser for the Sacred Heart Conference — St. Vincent de Paul operation. There are four conferences in the Charlotte County area. Each provides food, clothing, housewares, furniture and financial assistance to local residents.

