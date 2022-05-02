Cathy Bohling and Shelley Faria helped with check-ins at the "Star Filled Celebration," hosted by the Charlotte County Local Education Foundation, Inc. at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. Nine students from the Charlotte County Public School System graduated from the Take Stock in Children program.
Mentors in the "Take Stock in Children" program, Nanette Leonard, Moria Matzko and Charlotte County School Board Member Kim Amontree at the "Star - Take Stock in Children" graduation, held at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
Dan Ambrose, "Take Stock in Children" member and Charlotte Local Education Foundation board member, welcomes guests, families and graduating seniors to the "Star - Take Stock in Children" graduation program, held at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
Lenny Severino, 2022 Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School, received the "Outstanding Student" award from Sara Wierhake, executive director of CLEF; Anthony "Bud" Bell; Candace Lacroix, College Success Coach; Steve Dionisio, Superintendent of Charlotte County Public Schools, and Michael Riley, the district's community liaison.
The 2022 "STAR - Take Stock in Children" graduates. (Seated, from left) Logun Midgett; Tanya Rodriguez, Guadalupe Mosqueda Torres, Kayla Vasquez (Standing, from left) Dane Sipia, Leanna Bergey, Ximena Flores, Roger Lane, Lenny Severino, Sara Wierhake, executive director of CLEF; Candace Lacroix, college success coach, and School Superintendent Steve Dionisio.
Sun Photo by Steve Lineberry
Candace Lacroix, CLEF mentor and college success coach, Lou Lacroix, CLEF mentor, and Gloria Smith, CLEF staff member.
Sun Photo by Steve Lineberry
Greg Wintersteen, Judith Wintersteen, Charlotte High School 2022 "Star - Take Stock in Children" graduate Leanna Bergey, and Lala Cappetto.
Sun Photo by Steve Lineberry
Sara Wierhake, executive director of the Charlotte Local Education Foundation, and Sara Hamilton, Suncoast Credit Union representative, go over last-minute details.
Sun Photo by Steve Lineberry
Sun Photo by Steve Lineberry
Mentor Anthony "Bud" Bell and program graduate Lenny Severino
Sun Photo by Steve Lineberry
Sun Photo by Steve Lineberry
Sun Photo by Steve Lineberry
The Charlotte Local Education Foundation hosted the 2022 "STAR - Take Stock In Children" graduation at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. Nine seniors graduated from the "Take Stock In Children" initiative at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. The nonprofit program pairs students with adult mentors to help them achieve success.
