Nancy Wakefield, Lucy Linet and Su Miscia, dressed as nurses with the South Pacific theme, welcomed visitors to Military Heritage Museum booth during the 6th Annual Tiki Fest, held at Fishermen’s Village.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Caryn Trapp and Bill Lockwood, members of the Charlotte Harbor Parrotheads, welcome Bob Sea, Linda Holman, Donna Nowak and Ed Nowak during the 6th Annual Tiki Fest, held at Fishermen’s Village.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Tattoo artist Matt Dallavalle applies a temporary sea horse tattoo to Rita Burkley.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Rudy, Bobby and Elika of “The Hawaii Band of Orlando” provided Hawaiian music.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Gemma Byrd and Virginia Byrd had fun performing a Hawaiian dance to the sounds of “The Hawaii Band of Orlando” during the 6th Annual Tiki Fest, held at Fishermen’s Village.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Jamaican duet of “Ragady and Kelly” performed on the steel drum and vocals.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
“The Hula Connection” performed a wide variety of Hawaiian dances during several shows throughout the day during the 6th Annual Tiki Fest held at Fishermen’s Village.
