Matt Taylor receives free ice cream from Charlie Brox as other members of the Punta Gorda Masons 115 look on. The Punta Gorda Masons 115 members have been handing out free ice cream for years at Gilchrist Park.
Jase Harris and Gage Harris receive candy from Laini Gaar during the Punta Gorda Halloween Trick or Treat
Gracie Schemm checks out the spooky haunted house on Marion Avenue.
Bill Paolicelli and Steve Nolen wrap a “no tresspassing” ribbon to keep out the ghosts and goblins.
Harmony Burton, Larry Gillen, Cynthis Schulze and Pam Gillen celebrate in the "scary courtyard."
Members of the Peace River Baptist Church presented “Beauty and the Beast” to thousands of trick or treaters.
Skylar Dugan met “Beauty and the Beast” at the Peace River Baptist Church display.
Cheyenne Goetz-Jarvis, Anna Jackson and Mark Ayers
Chad Cassidy, Ashley Cassidy, Liam Cassidy and Avery Cassidy
Ted Wright and Sally Wright
Taylor Anderson and Morgan Anderson
Angela Kerley and Jeff Weiler hand out candy to Caden Tuthill,
Punta Gorda trick or treaters at the Peace River Baptist Church “Beauty and the Beast’ display.
Thousands of Punta Gorda trick or treaters in downtown Punta Gorda
Thousands of trick or treaters in downtown Punta Gorda
Thousands of trick or treaters checked out the “Trunk or Treat” held at the First United Methodist Church.
Dr. Christine Zimmer and Sherrie Moody at the Charlotte Players “Trunk or Treat.”
Thousands of trick or treaters in downtown Punta Gorda
