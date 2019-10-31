From free ice cream at Gilchrist Park to free candy throughout the Historic District, Punta Gorda may be the ideal place to be a kid on Halloween.
Thousands packed the brick-lined streets Thursday evening to enjoy one of the area's most popular Halloween events.
