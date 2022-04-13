John Peterman, VAC Board of Directors President Donna Peterman; Alexia Martin, president of the VAC Endowment Trust; Bill Comber and Becky Bovell, VAC Board of Directors member, attended the Visual Arts Center's 60th anniversary celebration.
Lon Luloff and Andrea Namay take a moment to watch award-winning artist Laura Pommier, paint a selected piece of artwork.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Natalie Perreault, Blair Lovejoy and Steve Duke of Westchester Gold and Diamonds, were the Diamond Sponsors for the Visual Arts Center's 60th anniversary celebration.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Marki Raposa, artist and instructor at the Visual Art Center, shares her painting techniques with Kate Krause.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
John Peterman, VAC Board of Directors President Donna Peterman; Alexia Martin, president of the VAC Endowment Trust; Bill Comber and Becky Bovell, VAC Board of Directors member, attended the Visual Arts Center's 60th anniversary celebration.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Justin Brand, Amy Huddleston, Kelsey Veitengruber and Alan Veitengruber
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
County Commissioner Chris Constance with Becky Bovell, former tourism board chair.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Harpist Deb Beyer entertained the guests during the champagne reception.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Stacy Calvino, Stephane' Calvino, Jill McCory and Chad McCory
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Janet Watermeier, executive director of the VAC, welcomes over 200 guests to the Visual Arts Center's 60th anniversary celebration.
The Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda celebrated its 60th anniversary Saturday. The center began as an outdoor art show attended by 3,000 people and is now a 12,000-square-foot facility on land leased from the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.