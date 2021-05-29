Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5690 and the Port Charlotte High School Navy Jr. ROTC, along with other volunteers, placed small American flags on the graves of veterans at Restlawn Memorial Gardens Friday morning in honor of Memorial Day. Restlawn and the Cultural Center of Charlotte County will co-sponsor a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday at the Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
