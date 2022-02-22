The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading is a four-county effort in Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties to help children from birth through third grade —  especially those from asset-limited families — succeed in life by ensuring they read on grade level. The Patterson Foundation is the regional accelerator with county specific work led by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, United Way Suncoast, and United Way of Charlotte County. Volunteers stuffed hundreds of Kindergarten Readiness Bags, at the Baker Center, to be given to kindergarten students, parents, caregivers and elementary schools in Charlotte County.

