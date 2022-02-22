Diane Ashworth and Sharon Pierce label "Josh - The Baby Otter," a book that promotes water safety to children for the Kindergarten Readiness Bag Stuffing program, sponsored by United Way and The Patterson Foundation.
Lauren Elek, Sandy Darna and Joann Tompkins stuff Kindergarten Readiness Bags at the Baker Center for the Suncoast Campaign for Grade Level Reading sponsored by United Way and The Patterson Foundation.
Evelyn Lucas volunteered to help stuff Kindergarten Readiness Bags with a wide variety of school reading supplies for kindergarten students, parents, caregivers and elementary schools in Charlotte County.
Volunteers from a dozen organizations helped stuff Kindergarten Readiness Bags at the Baker Center for parents and caregivers to use with their children to help prepare them for their kindergarten experience.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bonnie Osborne and Mary Cox volunteered to assist the United Way in stuffing Kindergarten Readiness bags for kindergarten classes in elementary schools throughout Charlotte County.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Tricia LaPonte and Janice Chupka tape boxes filled with Kindergarten Readiness Bags that will be delivered to various grade school kindergarten classes.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Sandy Darna and Galen Price load boxes packed with Kindergarten Readiness Bags for delivery to parents, caregivers and Charlotte County grade schools.
The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading is a four-county effort in Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties to help children from birth through third grade — especially those from asset-limited families — succeed in life by ensuring they read on grade level. The Patterson Foundation is the regional accelerator with county specific work led by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, United Way Suncoast, and United Way of Charlotte County. Volunteers stuffed hundreds of Kindergarten Readiness Bags, at the Baker Center, to be given to kindergarten students, parents, caregivers and elementary schools in Charlotte County.
