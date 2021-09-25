Family and friends pay tribute to Eric Hollinger during the Waste Management memorial parade at Kids Space Park in Port Charlotte on Saturday. The parade honored the 14-year Waste Management driver, who died last month from COVID-19. Hollinger was well-respected by his peers for his leadership style, friendly smile and distinguished performance record, according to Waste Management. “Our team has been devastated by the loss of a fellow driver and friend,” said Todd Peres, senior district manager, Waste Management of Charlotte County.
Brik Hollinger, Lakin Hollinger, Jillian Hollinger, Ashton Hollinger join their grandparents Marge Hollinger and Chet Hollinger after being presented with a flag flown over a green at the Waste Management Open in honor of their 49-year-old father, Eric Hollinger.
Family, friends and coworkers pose for a group photo by Eric Hollinger’s Waste Management truck Saturday in Port Charlotte during the remembrance service for the 14-year Waste Management employee who died last month from COVID-19.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Eric Hollinger's coworkers drove more than 25 Waste Management trucks Saturday in a memorial parade in his honor in Port Charlotte. Hollinger died last month from COVID-19.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Packages of birdseed were distributed to family and friends who attended the memorial parade for Eric Hollinger, 49, on Saturday.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jillian Hollinger, Chet Hollinger, Marge Hollinger, James Herd and Matt Brennan with keepsakes for the family honoring Eric Hollinger, who died last month from COVID-19 at the age of 49.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Lakin Hollinger distributes bird seed packets to Marcus Carlberg and Lindsay Carlberg in memory of Eric Hollinger, who died last month from COVID-19.
