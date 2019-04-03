On March 29, the Military Heritage Museum hosted “Welcome Back Vietnam Veterans,” an event honoring those who served the U.S. in the Vietnam War. The event was held in the museum’s new facility at 900 West Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. The museum is scheduled to open to the public on April 15.
