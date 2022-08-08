The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association started a local chapter of the National Association of Home Builders Professional Women in Building in October 2020. This council is dedicated to promoting industry professionalism and supporting members at the local levels through education, professional development and networking opportunities and support building women in the building industry. On July 18, the CDBIAPWB held its first Bella Donnas, a night to celebrate the success of women in the building industry.

Special guests who joined us this evening were Secretary of the Department of Business & Professional Regulation Melanie S. Griffin, Deputy Director of the Department of Regulation Angela Shave and State Attorney, 20th Judicial Court Amira Fox.


