“Woman of Courage” award recipients, Liz Sides, 2020 award winner, Angie Matthiessen, executive director of the United Way of Charlotte County, Collette Bailey, 2022 award winner, and Jessie Hinckley, 2021 award winner.
Abby Duwe, Patti Turner, Marjorie Benson, and Yvonne Sprunger
Lynda Freas, Nancy Vollmer, Penny Jaekle, and Betty Hansen
Barbara Laishley, Ava Paul, Janet Minerich, Barbara Brunner, Cheryl Wood, and Bobbi Bevis
United Way of Charlotte County administrative staff: Nadia Demyanovskiy, Janine Silvaroli, Dawn Forlini, Angie Matthiesen, Jenn Caldwell, Tricia PaPointe, Tami Aikens and Anna Kulichenko.
Angie Matthiessen announces Collette Bailey as the “2022 Woman of Courage” recipient.
Victoria Scanlon, CEO of Charlotte Behavioral Health Center, walks to the podium to receive the “2022 Woman of Distinction” award.
Victoria Scanlon, CEO of Charlotte Behavioral Health Center and “2022 Woman of Distinction” award recipient, with presenters Kim Amontree and Kelly Pomerville.
Collette Bailey, “2022 Woman of Courage” award recipient, and Victoria Scanlon, CEO of Charlotte Behavioral Health Center, “2022 Woman of Distinction” award recipient
Women United of Charlotte County held its 6th Annual Lunch to honor two outstanding women in Charlotte County with its Woman of Courage and Woman of Distinction Awards Tuesday at Carmello’s Italian Ristorante in Punta Gorda. The “2022 Woman of Courage” award recipients was Collette Bailey and the “2022 Woman of Distinction” was Victoria Scanlon, CEO, Charlotte Behavioral Health Center. The mission of Women United of Charlotte County is to empower women of Charlotte County in the areas of education, financial stability, and wellness.
