Women United of Charlotte County held its 6th Annual Lunch to honor two outstanding women in Charlotte County with its Woman of Courage and Woman of Distinction Awards Tuesday at Carmello’s Italian Ristorante in Punta Gorda. The “2022 Woman of Courage” award recipients was Collette Bailey and the “2022 Woman of Distinction” was Victoria Scanlon, CEO, Charlotte Behavioral Health Center. The mission of Women United of Charlotte County is to empower women of Charlotte County in the areas of education, financial stability, and wellness. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments