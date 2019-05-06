“Women Who Care Charlotte County” Celebrated its second anniversary with a meeting held at a space provided by The Visual Arts Center, in Punta Gorda, on Monday, April 29. WWC is self-described as “An Alliance of busy women making a difference by committing a small amount of time and resources four times a year to streamline fundraising for local nonprofits.” Every member brings a $100 check to each quarterly meeting, during which three local non-profit organizations are chosen by drawing, to present their case for donations. A short voting process then results in all checks being written out to one local nonprofit. The three organizations giving presentation were: Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County, Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019, and the Homeless Coalition of Charlotte County. At this meeting, 160 (including 13 new members), donated $10,600 to the Homeless Coalition of Charlotte County. Members also provided a Brazilian styled appetizer table, and Brazilian cocktails. For more information on “Woman Who Care Charlotte County” visit www.facebook.com/Women-Who-Care-Charlotte-County-1971306526434079/.

