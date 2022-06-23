Experienced swimmers Connor Guzman, Marcella Hood, Vayda Blahnik, Anabell Harrington, Logan Tressmer, Will Thompson and swim instructor Danny Friedline take a break after swimming the width of the pool at the World’s Largest Swim Lesson in Centennial Park Pool.
Swim instructor Amber Crouse teaches Yeva Bilash the back float as a safety measure at the World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Centennial Pool in Charlotte County.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVELINEBERRY
Rico Edwards learns to float with swim instructor Caroline Aylward during the World’s Largest Swim Lesson held at Centennial Park Pool in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Chad Campbell, Brian Catlin, Caroline Aylward, Amber Crouse, Alexis Fisk and Danny Friedline were the swim instructors for the World’s Largest Swim Lesson, held throughout Charlotte County.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The World’s Largest Swim Lesson included campers from the Charlotte County Summer Camp program at Centennial Pool in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Danny Friedline demonstrates the life preserver toss to the older students at the World’s Largest Swim Lesson held at Centennial Park Pool in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVELINEBERRY
Kensey Hall, Kleopatra DeWitt and Emma Ercolani participate in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson in Charlotte County.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Swim instructor Brian Catlin has campers getting ready to learn how to tread water at the Centennial Park Pool.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Rebecca Mergentheimer and Sky Santiago
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
