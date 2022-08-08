Fourth-grader Benjamin “Bam Bam” Strunk, who has played the drums since he was 5 years old, won second place with his drum performance on “Highway to Hell.” Benjamin is a regular performer at “The Rock Box" in North Port.
Whitney Grace, selected by ballot by the audience, with emcee John Wright, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce president, won 1st place in the "Punta Gorda - Your Chamber’s Got Talent" show held at the Military Heritage Museum’s Gulf Theater.
Whitney Grace won the contest with her rendition of “Ring Them Bells” at the "Your Chamber's Got Talent" event Thursday at the Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
David Obermier, known as the guy who puts the “fun” in funeral, had the audience laughing with his stand-up routine on funerals and “life” in Charlotte County.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Gator Wilderness Camp School kicked off the show with a rousing edition of “I’ll Fly Away.”
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The “Salty Paws” acoustic folk duo, named after their sailing catamaran, Bentley Smith, on the banjo and Jim Austin, on the guitar, perform.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Zarita Mattox sang a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jim Sproul and The Ghost Flames rocked the house.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Isaac James, a nationally acclaimed and accomplished classical pianist, brought a touch of the classics to the event, in which he placed third.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
PUNTA GORDA - The first "Punta Gorda – Your Chamber’s Got Talent" show was held Thursday at the Military Heritage Museum’s Gulf Theater.
It was a sell-out with more than 240 guests in attendance.
Those attending not only enjoyed a wide variety of performances, from 12 different performers but also got to vote for their favorite.
Classical pianist Isaac James was voted third place; second place went to a fourth-grade drummer, Benjamin "Bam Bam" Strunk; and first place went to Whitney Grace, who performed the Liza Minnelli Broadway hit, “Ring Them Bells."
