Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team leaving the scene of the murder-suicide on Wednesday afternoon.

The man who killed a woman in Port Charlotte on Wednesday morning has been identified by sheriff’s deputies as Allyn Harry Harris, 70.

The 70-year-old man was completely naked as he shot and killed a woman in their driveway at 912 Great Falls Terrace on Wednesday.

The woman was in her car when Allyn Harris fired multiple rounds into the car. The vehicle rolled backward across the street, still in reverse when deputies found the woman.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team surrounded the home and for hours, instructed Allyn Harris to come out of the house.

After attempting to negotiate and asking him to answer his cell phone, the SWAT team sent a robot into the residence.

Deputies confirmed that Allyn Harris had killed himself inside the home.

Police called it a “murder suicide,” and believe it was a domestic situation.

