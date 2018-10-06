The local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a group of Key Women Educators, held a free mini-workshop entitled Coffee, Donuts, and Literacy on Sept. 29 at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Certified teachers of reading and general education presented literacy topics of interest designed for teachers, parents, students, and interested community members. In-service points for educators were available as well as a free continental breakfast, free books, and networking.
