Blood drive
A blood drive is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parkside Assisted Living and Memory Cottage, 2595 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte.
This involves the Big Red Bus (oneblood.org). Donors receive a t-shirt, Chik-fil-A card and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature and iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.
Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made at www.oneblood.org/donate-now with sponsor code #58606.
Vendor & Craft Fair SundayThe Local Ladies Social Network is hosting a “Vendor & Craft Fair” at Laishley Park Sunday in Punta Gorda from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be a variety of vendors, local artists, crafters, food trucks and much more, according to the LLSN Facebook event page.
Admission is free. There will also be a Halloween costume parade at the event for children 12 and under starting at 12 p.m. with prizes for the most creative costumes. Halloween games will also be offered for kids to play.
For more information, contact LLSN@comcast.net
Community conversationA community conversation to promote community called “On the Table” is Oct. 17.
Breakfast will be offered for free and this conversation is one of others happening throughout the state on the same day.
Adults and teens are welcome, and seating is limited.
It’s from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at the Drug Free Punta Gorda office at East Elementary School, 27050 Fairway Dr., Punta Gorda, building 12, room 104.
RSVP required; call 941-979-7471 or email chrissie.salazar@yourcharlotteschools.net
Libraries opening late Oct. 11These Charlotte County libraries will open at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 11.
• Libraries and History Services Administration, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 North Access Road, Englewood
• Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte
• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda
For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189, or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Pool Closed Oct. 12The Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park pool, 7001 San Casa Dr., Englewood, will be closed for public swimming Oct. 12 to host the Englewood Pioneer Day’s cardboard boat races and shipwreck dance events.
Both events are free to the public. Gates open for the cardboard boat races at 9 a.m. and the shipwreck dance at 5:30 p.m. For information, visit www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.
The pool will reopen Oct. 13 for all regularly scheduled activities.
For information, contact Sean Vitarelli at 941-681-3744 or Sean.Vitarelli@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free Shredding Chelsea Place Senior Care is hosting a “Shred-a-Thon” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 12, at its Senior Day Care center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Area residents can bring their unwanted or outdated personal and confidential papers to be shredded for free.
There will be a professional shredding company on site that will securely shred documents.
Chelsea Place is sponsoring the October event along with Discount Med Direct and the National Cremation Society.
For additional information, call 941-787-0687.
PGI Master Gardener Plant Clinic
The PGI Master Gardener Plant Clinic will meet at 2 p.m., Oct. 15 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
Master Gardener Donna Worthley will be presenting an update on Lethal Bronzing, a palm disease that has the potential to do serious damage to local landscapes. She will also be addressing the topic of Ganoderma Butt Rot in Palms and other general questions regarding keeping our landscape palms healthy and attractive.
Volunteer Master Gardeners will be available following the program to answer other landscape questions.
Bring any specimens in a sealed baggie, and photos of gardening problems are always helpful. This program is free to the public and there is no need to register. Further information contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
PG Founders’ Day Week
Punta Gorda will celebrate its annual “Founders’ Day Week” this year starting on Dec. 1-7 with many holiday and history related events.
Among the many activities will be the Punta Gorda Historical Society’s “Holidays Around the World” at the History Park when all the historic homes will be open from 2-8 p.m. featuring celebrations from various cultures.
Also, featured, will be “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” at the historic courthouse on Taylor, historic talks at the Blanchard House, Punta Gorda History Center and Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, trolley tours, Visual Arts Center displays and much more. A “POP UP” cache will be a fun way to discover your local history while visiting local merchants.
Other special events are also being planned to take place downtown, as well as the traditional annual Garden Club home tours and lighting of the town’s Christmas Tree.
For more information visit: www.puntagordafoundersweek.com and facebook.com/puntagordafoundersweek. Contact Stacy Jones: 941-815-0291 or stacy.jones@sci-us.com if your organization or business would like to hold or sponsor an event.
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJT’s), a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 4th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children.
The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive starts on Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 6.
Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group).
Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St.Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
Immigration films
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County/Immigration Justice Committee announced a film series showing soon to address “the current immigration crisis.”
The four films will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will be shown at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. A moderated discussion follows.
These films will be shown on the following dates: Nov. 4 “The Other Side of Immigration”; Nov. 16 “Distant Barking of Dogs”; Nov. 24 “El Norte”; Dec. 2 “Llevates Mis Amores”.
The public is invited to view and discuss these free films. For more information email: immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com
