The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is hosting a musical event from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 10, in the P-51 Club.
It will feature music from Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts (VITA).
Purchase of a membership All Access Pass for the day is required. There is a $10 cover charge, which includes beer, wine, soft drinks and pizza.
The mission of VITA is to promote creative writing, musical and visual arts as a therapeutic outlet for veterans to potentially help process and overcome traumatic events. For more on VITA visit: www.vitaarts.org.
The museum is at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary Golf Scramble
Sign-ups have begun for the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary’s Annual Golf Scramble that will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at St Andrews South Golf Club.
Golfers of all abilities welcome. Shotgun start at 7:30 am. The registration fee of $75.00 ($50 tax deductible) includes golf and cart, continental breakfast and lunch and prizes. If you don't have a team, you can be paired up.
If you don't golf, you can help by sponsoring a hole, donating raffle and silent auction items, or a cash donation. It’s all for the animals. The registration form can be downloaded at www.standrewssouth.com
Or call Sue at 941-639-5261, ext. 3 for information.
PGI Master Gardener Plant Clinic
The PGI Master Gardener Plant Clinic will meet at 2 p.m., Oct. 15 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
Master Gardener Donna Worthley will be presenting an update on Lethal Bronzing, a palm disease that has the potential to do serious damage to local landscapes. She will also be addressing the topic of Ganoderma Butt Rot in Palms and other general questions regarding keeping our landscape palms healthy and attractive.
Volunteer Master Gardeners will be available following the program to answer other landscape questions.
Bring any specimens in a sealed baggie, and photos of gardening problems are always helpful. This program is free to the public and there is no need to register. Further information contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Upcoming talk on life, death
Is it possible to have a good life and a good death?
Bill Schoolman will be the guest speaker at the Secular Community of Southwest Florida meeting at 3 p.m., Sept. 29 at the Punta Gorda Boat Club.
Schoolman is manager of the Final Exit Network's speakers bureau and he will talk about planning and preparing for death.
Schoolman will talk about not only living wills and medical directives about death but issues such as choosing death over pain and being kept alive by machines.
The boat club is located at 802 West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
For more information call: Robert Moran, 941-380-8648.
Multiple park bathrooms closing soon for renovations
Restroom renovations will begin at multiple Charlotte County parks starting Sept. 17. Restroom buildings will be closed during renovations. Portable toilets will be provided for public use. These parks will be undergoing renovation
• J.M. Berlin/Rotary skate park, 6941 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
• Carmalita Park softball fields, 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda
• Franz Ross Park football field, 19355 Quesada Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Spring Lake Park, 3520 Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte
• William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte
• Deep Creek Park, 25555 Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda
• Englewood East Park,11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood
• Port Charlotte Beach Park pavilion/playground, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte
For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Vendors needed for arts and crafts shows
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church.
The show will be February 21-22, 2020.
Handcrafted items from vendors will be exposed to hundreds of potential customers. Each spot costs $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281. GCUMC is at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, 3/4 of a mile south of the Myakka River on Route 776.
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte is also sponsoring a craft/vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Oct. 19.
All indoor spaces have been rented but outdoor space is still available. Call 856-217-4148 for details and information.
It will be at the GFWC Clubhouse at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive in Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.