If you’re taking a walk through your neighborhood during the rainy season, you’ll probably notice a number of areas with standing water. Some of these may be populated with wild flowers of various colors. If you see a bushy shrub with bright yellow flowers growing along the edge or in the water, chances are that you’re looking at a Mexican primrosewillow.
The Mexican primrosewillow (Ludwigia octovalvis) is a member of the evening primrose family (Onagraceae). This native plant is found in the southern coastal states, from Texas to North Carolina — including throughout Florida. Other names for this plant are water primrose and narrow-leaf water primrose.
This perennial likes sunny, wet areas. It is often seen growing in marshes, ditches, and along the margins of ponds and lakes. It is an erect multi-branched plant that can grow to a height of 5 or 6 feet. The stems are green to reddish-green in color. The lance-shaped leaves, attached alternately along the stem, are green and often tinged with red. They can be up to 4 inches in length and about 3/4-inch wide.
The showy flowers are 1 to 1-1/2 inches wide. Each flower has four broad bright yellow petals subtended by four green sepals. The petals usually have a slight notch on the top. These petals surround a pale yellow center that consists of a large spherical stigma surrounded by eight stamens with their banana-like, pollen producing anthers atop slender filaments anchored at the base. Here in Florida, the flowers can appear throughout the year.
Once a flower is pollinated, its petals, stigma and stamens fall off, leaving the four triangular green sepals on top of the slender ovary. This ovary slowly develops into an elongated angled capsule containing seeds. As it matures, it turns reddish-brown in color. Eventually it splits open, releasing numerous small seeds.
These flowers provide a nectar source for many pollinating insects, including bees and butterflies. The plants also serve as a larval host plant for the banded sphinx moth.
The Mexican primrosewillow has long been used for medicinal purposes. Extracts have been consumed as a healthful drink for treating various conditions, including edema, nephritis, hypertension and diabetes. Recent research has shown it may also be useful for treating age-related disorders.
Would you believe that 82 species of primrosewillow have been identified throughout the world? Of these, 30 species have been found in Florida. Although most species have yellow petals, they may have four, five or six petals and vary in size from a half-inch to 2 inches in diameter. The leaves and seed capsules also vary in size and shape.
During my neighborhood walks in Deep Creek, I’ve come across four different species: Mexican, Peruvian, Piedmont and seaside. Of these, the Mexican primrosewillow is by far the most common.
Be sure to take time to walk through your neighborhood and enjoy Florida’s wildflowers.
