Myakka River Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student reported seeing a man with a knife on campus, according to a school district official. 

Nobody else saw the alleged man with a weapon, but out of an abundance of caution, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies searched the campus.

Deputies secured the campus and found no threat.

The lockdown was lifted at 10:30 a.m.

