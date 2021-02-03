Myakka River Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student reported seeing a man with a knife on campus, according to a school district official.
Nobody else saw the alleged man with a weapon, but out of an abundance of caution, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies searched the campus.
Deputies secured the campus and found no threat.
The lockdown was lifted at 10:30 a.m.
