Myakka River Elementary School teacher Sarah Hurst has earned the "Teacher of the Month" award for March.
The presentations are usually done at the school, but Sarah received the news via a Google meeting since schools were closed due to the coronavirus.
Hurst is the recipient of a $250 gift card as well as a $250 grant to support a wish-list item that benefits her classroom.
The Sun Newspaper has been teaming up with Achieva Credit Union and Charlotte County Schools since September of 2019 to host a teacher of the month presentation each month. Each month, parents, students and community members can nominate an educator of their choice from Charlotte County. The teacher with the most votes wins.
Achieva Credit Union Market Vice President Susan Lacey said Hurst is well deserving of the award.
"We appreciate the work she is doing, especially with the challenges of teaching students from home," Hurst said. "It is Achieva's honor to present this award."
Hurst said she was appreciative to be nominated for the award, but accepting it is bittersweet.
"It's been very stressful these past several months," she said. "I didn't get to say goodbye to my students. We didn't end the school year as anticipated, but I'm looking forward to seeing them all next year.
