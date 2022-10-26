NORTH PORT — Vendors are welcome for a flea market to benefit veterans.
The Southwest Chapter Nam Knights MC teamed up with the VFW Post 8203 to have the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the post, 4860 Trott Circle, North Port. There will be food drinks available.
"The proceeds will benefit veterans and first responders," longtime member Kevin Sullivan said. "We have an area for motorcycle parts and memorabilia."
Sullivan said anyone interested in selling items can come on a first-come, first-serve basis. Set up begins 8 a.m.
The Nam Knights has members from Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Rotonda, North Port and Englewood. Members honor the memory of American veterans and police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
"Not too long ago, we gave a donation to Bay Pines VA Fisher House in St Petersburg that puts up families whose loved one is in the hospital, kind of like the Ronald McDonald House," he said. "We go to Hearts & Homes for Veterans Inc. in Fort Myers to help homeless veterans. We are trying to get dental services for them."
Sullivan, a retired North Port police officer who served for 31 years, said the group rides to Washington, D.C., annually and visits the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and The Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
"The sheriff's and police departments shut down Washington, D.C., and they escort through to the memorials," he said. "No other groups get that treatment."
The club is open to new members.
Nam Knights chapters raised more than $30,000 to buy a bronze statue of a K9 that is the centerpiece of a Memorial in Temple Terrace in Tampa remembering the K9 officers killed in the line of duty.
Vendors are welcome to join the flea market. Each table is $15. For more information on the flea market, call Bob Truitt at 856-381-8450.
For more information on the chapter, call 941-626-0365.
