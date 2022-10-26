Southwest Chapter Nam Knights MC

Members of the Southwest Chapter Nam Knights MC "Iron" Mike Dempsey, left, Kevin Sullivan and Scott Herzic recently volunteer at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church food bank in Port Charlotte.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
Southwest Chapter Nam Knights MC K9 memorial

Members of the Nam Knights raised money for a statue at a K9 memorial in Tampa. 

NORTH PORT — Vendors are welcome for a flea market to benefit veterans.

The Southwest Chapter Nam Knights MC teamed up with the VFW Post 8203 to have the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the post, 4860 Trott Circle, North Port. There will be food drinks available.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments