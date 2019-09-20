PUNTA GORDA — Naples resident Wayne Smith remembers it well.
Jan. 18, 1968, Smith was completing his 90th combat mission in the Air Force. Stationed in Thailand, he was flying over North Vietnam when his plane was shot down and started spinning upside down. Smith was then forced to eject, landing in a tree, 12 feet off the ground.
The 24-year-old could see rescue boats coming from the Gulf of Tonkin. "I almost made it," he said, "they were ready to pick me up."
But he was captured almost immediately.
Smith then spent the next 1,882 days as a prisoner of war.
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda celebrated National POW/MIA Recognition Day Friday with a remembrance ceremony in their theater. Smith told dozens of residents about his experience in captivity during the Vietnam War.
Initially, he was tortured, beaten up, but didn't suffer from any broken bones. His captors then threw him in a solitary cell for years in Warehouse 10, one of the buildings in the Plantation POW Camp in Hanoi, Vietnam.
John McCain had been shot down just a few months prior to Smith, and was held in nearby Warehouse 11. Smith also spent two years next to McCain.
Former U.S. Congressman Sam Johnson was also a POW at the same time as Smith.
But while his mother and wife didn't know he was alive, "we had a lot of hope," he said. The POWs found creative ways to communicate, one which was a tap code, which involved knocking and coughing up phlegm to pass along new war information and who was located in the camp.
The prisoners would make sure to keep track of how many people were incarcerated, and who, so when people were released they could go to POWs' children and wives to let them know what happened.
Smith would also steal pencil lead and send notes via toilet paper. When prisoners were taken to the bath house every two weeks, they would shout through the common drain to talk to one another.
"If we didn't have a way to communicate with everyone, we wouldn't have made it," Smith said. "We found ways to hang in there."
In the summers, Smith was fed what he called "sewage greens," or chopped up grass boiled in pig fat. During the winters, POWs were fed cabbage soup, "but it didn't taste like it," he said. They were fed at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. every day, and tortured on-and-off, Smith said.
In October 1968, the continuous boom of bombings had stopped.
"Somehow we survived," he said. "I didn't weigh a whole lot when I came out."
"It was just totally silent," Smith said, with negotiations for the Paris Peace Accords going on for two years. "We thought they forgot us. We had no idea what was going on."
But once the prisoners heard B-52 fighter jets come over December 1972, "you cannot believe the cheers that went on."
Smith was released during Operation Homecoming on March 14, 1973. The POWs agreed to leave in the order they came in, with some delaying their departure in order to honor the agreement.
"I'm very lucky to be here," Smith said. "It was hard to imagine (being released)."
One member of the audience asked Smith why he thinks his captors kept him alive.
"We had a price on our head," he said. "They thought we would be worth something."
Of the approximate 1,400 men shot down and captured during the Vietnam War, 200 remain alive today, Smith said.
"We cannot forget," said Military Heritage Museum director Gary Butler.
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 West Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
