PUNTA GORDA — The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is hosting a K9 Veterans Day event at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13.
Everyone is invited to come celebrate National K9 Veterans Day to honor and commemorate the service and sacrifices of American military, police, rescue dogs, border patrol and FBI working dogs.
The Punta Gorda Police Department will showcase their K9 officers with a special demonstration and the Southern Chapter of the U.S. War Dogs Association K9 War Dog Advocates will discuss their organization.
There will be a meet and greet with War Dog Lenna at 12:30 p.m.
A lecture from Bill Schroeder will take place at 1 p.m. Schroeder served in the United States Army from 1966 until 1969, patrolling the Korean demilitarized zone. United States Army scout dog "Bandit" served for 18 months alongside Schroeder in Korea. Upon returning to the states, Schroeder became an advocate for K9 veterans and has adopted two of them.
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 West Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
For more information, visit www.freedomisntfree.org.
