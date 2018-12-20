Shop with a cop

Chief Pam Davis and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell are hoping to be on Santa’s nice list. The law enforcement brass were pictured at a Shop with a Cop event at a Punta Gorda big box store last week. “It is such an amazing experience to see the joy on the kids’ faces during this time of the year,” stated a PGPD Facebook post.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.