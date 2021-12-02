PUNTA GORDA — Vintage car enthusiasts, this is for you.
The Peace River Car Club will auction off fully restored 1932 Ford roadster to help Crossroads Hope Academy, a nonprofit Punta Gorda foster home for boys.
"One hundred percent of the winning bid will go to Crossroads," said Craig Henry, president of the Peace River Car Club whose members will be volunteering at Premier Auction Group's classic car auction event by driving and parking the auction vehicles.
Henry said the 1932 Ford roadster, one of 400 being auctioned this weekend at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, is the only one whose proceeds will go to charity.
The auction starts at 10 a.m., and the roadster is expected to be put up for bid around 1:30 p.m.
For the second time in three years, an anonymous donor has donated a classic car to be auctioned to help Crossroads, whose operating cost is some $17,000 a month, said Executive Director John Davidson. He will be at the auction along with some of the boys from Crossroads.
Henry said the club expects the winning bid to come in between $25,000 and $35,000; Davidson said the vehicle donated three years ago garnered $31,000.
"The roadster has been completely rebuilt by our car club members," said Henry. His club also restored the first vintage car given by the donor who also provided money for the parts.
Henry said classic car parts are not difficult to get, despite the age of the vehicle. He said there is an after market for vintage parts which are less expensive than modern car parts.
ABOUT CROSSROADS
Crossroads Hope Academy offers a variety of services for boys between 12 and 18 who have had multiple failed placement in the Florida foster care system.
It became a full-time foster program in 2013; prior to that it had contracted with the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice for more than 30 years.
It had to give up its school charter when Florida, after the Parkland high school shooting, passed a law requiring all schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) on the premises during school hours, which would have cost Crossroads $100,000 a year, said Davidson.
He said the SRO would oversee the Academy's 24 students who are in class five hours a day, and that the cost could not be justified nor afforded.
Now, boys at Crossroads attend Charlotte County Public Schools.
In addition to providing them with a home, Crossroads provides treatment and behavioral services "that provide a sense of normalcy for kids whose lives have been anything but normal," according to Crossroads' website.
Davidson said that in addition to providing mental health services, it also provides vocational and employment skills development.
PEACE RIVER CAR CLUB
The Peace River Car Club, founded 47 years ago, has assisted in the car auctions held twice a year in Punta Gorda.
Henry said the club "is an eclectic group of people, with a number from Michigan who worked on the line."
He said one member is a diamond merchant, and another helped to build the first World Trade Center.
They meet on Charlotte Avenue; "We have fabulous stories to tell," he said.
Their common interest is vintage cars, and also donating their time and money to improving the community, he said.
The Peace River Car Club was instrumental in building the dock off Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda, Henry said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.